Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,082 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 390,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.47% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Insider Transactions at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of XHR opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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