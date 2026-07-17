Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,263 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $581,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $312.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.24 and a 200-day moving average of $294.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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