Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 513.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $366.93 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $376.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.76 and a 52 week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $385.38.

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Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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