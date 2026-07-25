Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.35 Million in HBT Financial, Inc. $HBT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of HBT Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,537 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 15,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $455,416.06. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 45,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,427.95. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

HBT Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of HBT stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.75 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HBT Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HBT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HBT Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HBT Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HBT Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBT

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company's operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank's product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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