Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 462,895 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of HealthEquity worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock worth $601,949,000 after buying an additional 613,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,952,452 shares of the company's stock worth $178,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,794 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $169,956,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,268 shares of the company's stock worth $167,200,000 after purchasing an additional 656,820 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthEquity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

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HealthEquity Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. HealthEquity's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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