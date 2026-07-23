Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Revolve Group worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Revolve Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

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Revolve Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE RVLV opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $342.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Revolve Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,610,194.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 119,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,400 over the last three months. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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