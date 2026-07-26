Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,189 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dave at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,839 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $151,852,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dave by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $110,506,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,295 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,163 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $51,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,911 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

Dave Price Performance

Dave stock opened at $402.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 3.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $328.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.21 and a 1 year high of $458.25.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654.90. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dave from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Dave from $345.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore started coverage on Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dave from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dave

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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