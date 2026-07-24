Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 10,335 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 439.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of NewMarket worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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NewMarket Stock Down 0.2%

NEU opened at $766.95 on Friday. NewMarket Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $580.03 and a fifty-two week high of $875.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $775.67 and its 200 day moving average is $695.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.56.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $12.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

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