Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 11,711 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here