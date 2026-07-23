Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 66,553 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,786 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 66,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,647 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,499 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,414 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

More Alaska Air Group News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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