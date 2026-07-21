Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 782,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,491,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Amer Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 39.8% during the first quarter. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. now owns 457,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 130,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $4,305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amer Sports by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,050.25. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:AS opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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