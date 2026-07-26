Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 83,904 Vontier Corporation $VNT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 7,840.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 166,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Vontier declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $36.00 price objective on Vontier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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