Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,550 shares of the coal producer's stock after purchasing an additional 79,971 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Peabody Energy worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,838 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,849 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Peabody Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $973.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.42 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Peabody Energy's payout ratio is -30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley Financial lowered Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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