Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 319.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,747 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 131,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: D-Wave will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 27, marking its listing debut on the exchange and giving the company a visibility boost that could help sentiment around the name. D-Wave to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 27, 2026 to Mark Its Listing Debut on the Nasdaq

D-Wave will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 27, marking its listing debut on the exchange and giving the company a visibility boost that could help sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has turned more constructive, with one bullish view suggesting QBTS could be materially undervalued after its sharp pullback and noting improved earnings expectations. D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Could Be 56% Undervalued On A More Bullish Analyst View

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,327,320.94. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 687,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $17,967,693.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,299,771 shares in the company, valued at $86,223,016.23. The trade was a 17.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360,772 shares of company stock worth $35,737,111. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

QBTS opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.11.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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