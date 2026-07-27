Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,637 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,843 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LiveRamp worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 246.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $212,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,234 shares of the company's stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.27. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $206.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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