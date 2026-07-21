Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,131 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,734,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,774,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,273,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,971,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,298,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 116,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,163,523 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,073,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.6%

SRE stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $101.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

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