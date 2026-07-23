Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 124,477 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of National Vision worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in National Vision by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Vision from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Vision

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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