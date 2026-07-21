Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,398 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,398 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.21.

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Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.12 and a 52-week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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