Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,484 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSBC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Great Southern Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $195,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979.44. This represents a 99.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $408,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,282,165.12. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $769,432. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $853.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $82.40.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Great Southern Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: GSBC is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Free Report).

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