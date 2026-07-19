Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 380,347 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,931 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 380,347 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $50,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 143,589 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,199 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,329,094 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $546,018,000 after buying an additional 1,680,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here