Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 38,930 Shares of People Incorporated Common Stock $PPLI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.78% of People Incorporated Common Stock worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,702,459 shares of the company's stock worth $222,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,871 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,355,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,183,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 42,721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,799 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,514,072 shares of the company's stock worth $98,301,000 after purchasing an additional 270,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,050 shares of the company's stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Up 0.4%

PPLI stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. People Incorporated Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPLI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered People Incorporated Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.62.

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About People Incorporated Common Stock

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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