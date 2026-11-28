Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,127,227 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 451,882 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,024,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TOP Private Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Atomic Invest LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Atomic Invest LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Freedom Broker boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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