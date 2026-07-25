Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 45,663 Shares of Banner Corporation $BANR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 45,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Banner worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company's stock.

Banner Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Banner Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.54 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Banner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Key Stories Impacting Banner

Here are the key news stories impacting Banner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Banner said it expects mid-single-digit loan growth in 2026 , which suggests continued balance-sheet expansion and improving operating momentum. The company also said it expects its Bank of the Pacific acquisition to close in Q3 , adding to the growth story. Article Title

Banner said it expects , which suggests continued balance-sheet expansion and improving operating momentum. The company also said it expects its , adding to the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized strong loan growth and a boost in core earnings , which likely reassured investors that underlying profitability remains healthy despite near-term pressure. Article Title

Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized , which likely reassured investors that underlying profitability remains healthy despite near-term pressure. Positive Sentiment: Banner declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Article Title

Banner , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares outstanding and no meaningful change, so this does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today.

Short-interest data showed and no meaningful change, so this does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed analyst estimates, with EPS of $1.44 versus expectations around $1.46-$1.47, and revenue also came in slightly below forecasts. That limits upside and may temper enthusiasm around the earnings report. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banner

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

Featured Stories

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