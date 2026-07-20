Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 62,637 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,272 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 62,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.27.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $266.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average of $250.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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