Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,531 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,433,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,758,000 after acquiring an additional 155,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $362.00 to $327.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.05.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $289.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.13. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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