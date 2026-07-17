Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,893 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 133,869 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of EMCOR Group worth $162,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $751.06 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $832.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.94. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.00 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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