Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of The Ensign Group worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company's stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company's stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $172.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.79 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The Ensign Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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