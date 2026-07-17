Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,295 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $198,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,718 shares of the company's stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JCI opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.09 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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