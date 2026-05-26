Allstate Corp Acquires 33,345 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,479 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Allstate Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allstate Corp's holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $498.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $501.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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