Allstate Corp Boosts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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