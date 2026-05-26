Allstate Corp Buys 10,910 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Intuit were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,145 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,618,000 after acquiring an additional 417,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $267,018,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. HSBC dropped their price target on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.36 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $401.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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