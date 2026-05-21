Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,038 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in AMETEK were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AMETEK by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $197,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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