Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Holdings Cut by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $95,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.94 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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