Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Position Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $237,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $303.05 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.10 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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