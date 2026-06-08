Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $303.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.10 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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