Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,293,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $895,816,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $312.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.11 and a 52 week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $470.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $461.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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