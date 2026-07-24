Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 125,747 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $126,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $452.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

ALNY stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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