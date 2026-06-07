Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,301,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 132,481 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital World Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 12.34% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $6,482,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $303.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.10 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here