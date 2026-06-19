Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,996,204 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $278.09 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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