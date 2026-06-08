Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) by 189.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,914 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.46% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $52,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,791.52. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,919,507.47. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,860 shares of company stock worth $1,913,960. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

See Also

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