Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) by 224.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.72% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 232,817 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,217,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 864,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 551.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $52,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,791.52. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,919,507.47. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,960. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

See Also

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