Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Equitable Trust Co.'s 9th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,354 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $378.53.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

GOOG stock opened at $350.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.71 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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