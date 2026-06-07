Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Inspire Trust Co. N.A.'s 5th Largest Position

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.0% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.00.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $365.76 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $350.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet signed a major cloud-computing agreement with SpaceX, with reports putting the deal at about $920 million per month for 32 months, which could provide a meaningful revenue stream and reinforce demand for Google Cloud. Article Title

Alphabet signed a major cloud-computing agreement with SpaceX, with reports putting the deal at about for 32 months, which could provide a meaningful revenue stream and reinforce demand for Google Cloud. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s municipal-bond debut drew strong investor demand, suggesting institutions still view the company as a high-quality borrower with flexible financing options. Article Title

Alphabet’s municipal-bond debut drew strong investor demand, suggesting institutions still view the company as a high-quality borrower with flexible financing options. Positive Sentiment: Some investors and analysts said the equity raise is a strategic move to accelerate AI infrastructure and may help Alphabet defend and expand its long-term leadership in search, cloud, and AI. Article Title

Some investors and analysts said the equity raise is a strategic move to accelerate AI infrastructure and may help Alphabet defend and expand its long-term leadership in search, cloud, and AI. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also appeared in commentary about AI-related partnerships, including potential indirect benefits from the SpaceX IPO and other cloud collaborations, but these are mostly longer-term strategic themes rather than immediate catalysts. Article Title

Alphabet also appeared in commentary about AI-related partnerships, including potential indirect benefits from the SpaceX IPO and other cloud collaborations, but these are mostly longer-term strategic themes rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street coverage focused heavily on Alphabet’s expanding capital expenditures, with some commentators warning that the AI buildout may be getting too expensive and could pressure free cash flow. Article Title

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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