Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s 10th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,776 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 237,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $487,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 46,443 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $351.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $342.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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