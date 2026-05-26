Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,599 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after buying an additional 2,209,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,935,671,000 after buying an additional 223,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,625,464 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,971,769,000 after buying an additional 539,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $379.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $337.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $372.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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