Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,342 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GatePass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Freedom Capital downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.49 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $4.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth.

Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings.

Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud.

Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way.

Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way. Neutral Sentiment: Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst.

Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff.

Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities-fraud investigations create additional headline risk and may weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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