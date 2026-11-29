Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,589 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 145,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Caprock Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prowell Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

These are some of the GOOG news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic may offer meaningful upside, while Anthropic’s reported commitment to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033 could support cloud demand. These are potential benefits, though their value depends on execution and the durability of the arrangements. Read More.

Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic may offer meaningful upside, while Anthropic’s reported commitment to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033 could support cloud demand. These are potential benefits, though their value depends on execution and the durability of the arrangements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Alphabet and approaching lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during specified periods, with one report linking claims to alleged Gemini 3.5 Pro delays. The allegations are not established findings, but the litigation headlines may weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Alphabet and approaching lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during specified periods, with one report linking claims to alleged Gemini 3.5 Pro delays. The allegations are not established findings, but the litigation headlines may weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlights investor concerns about heavy AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow and slower Search growth, despite strong Google Cloud growth. One report cited quarterly capital expenditure of $51.4 billion; the supplied earnings background also notes an EPS miss. These concerns may keep pressure on valuation until investors see clearer returns from AI investment. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.69 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

Further Reading

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