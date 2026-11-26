Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,067,300 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 893,797 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Dodge & Cox's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $3,771,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,922,502 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $130,704,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,923,442 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $67,458,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,922,379 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,288,654,000 after buying an additional 4,083,758 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,313,729 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,117,460,000 after buying an additional 913,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,454 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,080,616,000 after buying an additional 3,432,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.85.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

These are some of the GOOG stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors are still buying: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds reportedly purchased about $17 million of Alphabet shares. Cathie Wood Just Bought $17 Million of Alphabet

Some investors are still buying: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds reportedly purchased about $17 million of Alphabet shares. Negative Sentiment: Credit-market concerns were the main pressure. The cost of insuring Alphabet’s debt against default reached a record as investors questioned how technology companies will fund enormous AI and data-center spending. Cost to insure tech companies’ debt hits records

Credit-market concerns were the main pressure. The cost of insuring Alphabet’s debt against default reached a record as investors questioned how technology companies will fund enormous AI and data-center spending. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s reported $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow intensified concerns that the AI buildout is weighing on cash generation, while a strategist questioned whether spending growth has peaked. Why Alphabet Stock Is Down Today

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.69 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

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