Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,093 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 21,793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 43,867 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Maxele Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $379.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.54 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $372.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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