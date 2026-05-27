Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,170 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 48,627 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $142,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $384.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $372.65.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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